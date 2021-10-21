Become a D-Day Story spy this half-term

Published: 21st October 2021 11:35

Do you have what it takes to pass spy training this half-term? The D-Day Story's Super Spies event is just one of the family-friendly and fun events taking place at the museum this month.

Whether you're solving clues to find a mystery object hidden in the museum, making and painting a genuine Airfix model, or exploring the museum's fascinating handmade model ships, there's plenty to explore and something for everyone.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Councillor for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"The best way to learn is by getting involved and experiencing things first-hand. The D-Day Story offers such unique, interesting and interactive shows and events that we hope children and families will love. If you're looking something to do, come and visit our incredible museum and discover more about Portsmouth's fascinating past."

Events at the museum take place on various days, and include:

Operation: Spies and Lies - crack codes and answer questions to find a mystery object in the museum. From Saturday 23 to Monday 25 and Friday 29 October.

Airfix extravaganza - make your own genuine Airfix model to take home. From Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October.

Mr Dilly's World of History presents…Super Spies family show - discover the techniques of being a super spy during the Second World War. On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, advanced booking required.

Most events are included in the museum ticket price, other than Airfix which has an additional charge of £2 per model.

For the full list of events and more information about The D-Day Story, visit www.theddaystory.com.

