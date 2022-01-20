Explore the wonders of the Universe at virtual Stargazing event

Published: 20th January 2022 15:38

Astronomers of all ages can explore the wonders of the Universe at a series of interactive Stargazing events from 26 to 29 January.

Budding astronomers and amateur stargazers can learn about the history of the Milky Way, the fate of stars, the origins of the Universe, how to become a space lawyer and much more.

Virtual Pompey Stargazing 2022 is organised by the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, the Hampshire Astronomical Group and the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

As well as free public talks from astrophysicists and cosmologists, there will be a family day on Saturday 29 January where children can build their very own scale model of the solar system, learn about how sailors navigate using stars, make a nautical quadrant (one of the earliest astronomical instruments) and ask a panel of experts any questions they may have about astronomy, astronavigation or space.

Event organiser, Dr Nic Bonne, hopes people will be encouraged to sign up as January is a great month for stargazing.

He said: “The start of the year is always a good time for stargazing as the darkness comes early and the winter skies can be impressive.

“We’ve hosted an annual public Stargazing event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard since 2013 and hope that we’ll be back with an in-person event in 2023, but this year we’re pleased to host another series of virtual events so people can take part from the comfort of their own home.”

The events are free to join, but please book in advance via Eventbrite. Find the full programme, including booking details, on the University of Portsmouth website.

