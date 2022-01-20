Learn about the wonders of our universe with stargazing across the National Museum of the Royal Navy

Published: 20th January 2022 15:45

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is running events across its sites this month to inspire people to get involved in stargazing, and learn more about the stars and beyond. The positioning of stars has long been vital to seafarers the world over, and this heritage is a key part of the history of the Royal Navy.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Stargazing Experience, 28th and 29th January

Available between 11am – 4pm and 5pm – 8pm, enjoy an out of this world stargazing experience. A pop-up planetarium will teach families about our solar system and the stars in the night sky. Go even further and learn about the history of ship navigation using stars by intrepid adventurers over 200 years ago, with a hands-on experience with the tools of the time. Visitors can also learn about other important aspects onboard many ships, namely the cannons and the muskets, with demonstrations throughout the day and evening. Tickets for this event will cost an additional £2 per person with a valid attraction ticket.

Fleet Air Arm Museum, Stargazing Experience, 22nd January

Experience the wonders of the solar system and our place within the universe with the Space Odyssey planetarium that’s coming to Fleet Air Arm Museum. This spectacular 360° 3D space experience is for children and adults of all ages, and will transport you to a voyage of discovery, learning about the history of space exploration, the solar system and more. Each session lasts 40 minutes and tickets are available for sessions at 7:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets cost £10 for children and £15 for adults. The museum will also stay open from 5pm – 9:30pm to allow you to explore the site either side of your booking.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Virtual Pompey Stargazing 2022, 26th to the 29th January

A collaboration with the University of Portsmouth and the Hampshire Astronomical Group, this virtual stargazing experience is completely free to anyone. There will be talks for children and adults, and exciting Q&A sessions with both the Hampshire Astronomical Group, and the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation. Viewers can also learn more about nautical navigation with a talk and Q&A from one our own curators, showcasing some of the items from our collection. The family activity day on the 29th also gives special attention to younger viewers. Tickets are free but need to be booked on the University of Portsmouth website: https://www.port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/news/virtual-pompey-stargazing-2022

The Ultimate Explorer Ticket is the best value option for 12-month entry to all the attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including HMS Victory, the Mary Rose, HMS Warrior, HMS M33, the galleries and exhibitions of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport, Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport and Harbour Tours and starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. It is valid for multiple entries throughout the year, with family tickets available.

For Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, book online at www.historicdockyard.co.uk . Entry onto the 12-acre historic area of the Dockyard is free with a Historic Quarter Pass, which is issued at the Visitor Centre between 10am and 4:30pm.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy operates exciting sites across the country. From the oldest warship still afloat and a recreated Georgian Quayside at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, to Europe’s largest naval aviation collection and an Aircraft Carrier Experience at Fleet Air Arm Museum. Tickets, and more information, can be found on the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s website, and navigating to each site’s website: www.nmrn.org.uk

