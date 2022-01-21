Portsmouth residents invited to hear the story of Holocaust survivors Walter and Herta Kammerling

Published: 21st January 2022 15:09

Portsmouth residents can discover the unique and fascinating experiences of Holocaust survivors Walter and Herta Kammerling as their son, Peter, shares their story on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event is part of a series of free activities taking place at Portsmouth City Council's D-Day Story on 27 January. Entry to the museum will also be free throughout the day.

The talk will take place from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and tickets are free, but must be booked in advance. Peter will share the story of his parents' separate journeys from Vienna as children on the Kindertransport, which rescued children from Nazi-controlled territory, and how they went on to make their lives together.

An art exhibition, inspired by Holocaust literature, will be displayed at the museum from 12pm to 3pm featuring artwork created by students from University of Portsmouth and Mayville High School. Dr Christine Berberich, Reader in Literature, will introduce the exhibition at 12.15pm.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Frank Jonas, said: "This year's theme for Holocaust Memorial Day is 'One Day' and I hope the activities taking place help residents to take some time to step aside, come together and remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered during these tragic events."

For more information on the activities and to book tickets to Peter's talk, visit the D-Day Story website at: theddaystory.com/holocaust-memorial-day/

A small ceremony will also take place with readings and reflections from Bishop Paul Miles Knight, The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and local representatives from communities who have suffered or been persecuted as part of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national event held to remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and also in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

More information on Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at: www.hmd.org.uk/

