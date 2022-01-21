Stephen Morgan’s first 2022 ‘Pint with your MP’ session set to take place next week

Published: 21st January 2022 15:19

The pop-up ‘Pint with your MP’ sessions are designed as informal opportunities for constituents to say hello to their local Member of Parliament and share issues and concerns about topics of interest both locally and nationally.

The Portsmouth representative is determined to take up every opportunity to have more face-to-face conversations with constituents safely after more than a year of restrictions, whilst also helping to support local businesses, as the city recovers from the pandemic.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“I’m looking forward to hosting my first ‘Pint with your MP’ event of 2022, after really useful and well-attended sessions last year.

“This is a great way for local people to share views and issues with me to take back to Westminster whilst supporting a local business.

“As Portsmouth’s voice in Parliament, it’s really important to be out and about and speaking with people to ensure that everyone’s views are heard, not just the loudest ones or those who have better access to technology.

“I hope these sessions have been a chance for others to come and speak to me in a way that is more accessible to them.”

The full address for the ‘Pint with your MP’ session is: The Royal Standard, Portsmouth, PO1 1DE

While Plan B restrictions are set to be lifted from Wednesday next week, attendees are encouraged to take reasonable precautions to feel safe to attend.

The event is open to all constituents and booking is essential. To confirm your attendance, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pint-with-your-mp-tickets-219160333457?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

