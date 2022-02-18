https://analytics.google.
Young Peoples Creative Writing Workshops – Octopus Medicine

Published: 18th February 2022 12:09
Join poet Becci Louise on a creative adventure and explore the wonders of the ocean. With writing and art-making for creative souls and budding environmentalists. Learn about the creatures that inhabit the seas surrounding Portsmouth and find out what you can do to protect them.

Free workshop for young people aged 10-14 on various times from Tuesday 22nd to Friday 25th February.

Check the website for details and booking information.

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England

and the kind support of Portsmouth Library Service.

Photo by Zo Razafindramamba on Unsplash

https://octopusstory.com/octopus-medicine-young-peoples-creative-writing-workshops/

