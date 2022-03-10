Gearing up for second winter car boot sale

Published: 10th March 2022 16:36

Southsea car boot sale is on Sunday morning

Bargain-hunters are in for a treat this Sunday (13 March) as Portsmouth City Council are holding a second winter car boot sale in the D-Day Story car park on Southsea seafront.

The council's popular Portsmouth and Southsea car boot sale is usually held in during the warmer months on Southsea Common. A winter car boot sale was first held last month to see if there was interest in a winter location so people can enjoy the car boot sale year-round. It will be trialled for a second time this Sunday.

The car boot sale is free to enter for buyers and is open from 7.30am - 12pm. There is no parking on site but plenty along the seafront and visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible. A selection of hot and cold food and drink is available on site.

Sellers can arrive between 6.45am - 8.30am, with pitches starting from £5. No pre booking is required.

Cllr Ben Dowling, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: "We know our car boot sales on the seafront are very popular with residents and visitors during the summer months and we are keen to see if it will work at a new location in the winter months. Last month was fairly popular despite the poor weather so we hope the better forecast will see even more people come along this Sunday.

"Car boot sales are a great way for people to sell unwanted belongings, which can then be reused by someone else rather than going to landfill. All profits from our sales go to local charities and projects so it is win, win for the community."

Visitors should be aware that the Southsea Coastal Scheme has cordoned off the works area around Southsea Castle, with a footpath diversion in place on the landward side in front of the D-Day museum, Blue Reef and the Pyramids, running alongside Clarence Esplanade.

There is still access to the Rock Gardens, Castle Field and the ramparts around Southsea Castle for walking and the D-Day Story car park is not affected. Local businesses are open as usual throughout the works.

Please visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot for more information. If the event is cancelled due to bad weather it will also be posted on here. More information on future car boot sale dates will be available soon.

