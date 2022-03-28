HAF Fun Pompey's activity programme is back this Easter with more fun, food and family days than ever before!

Published: 28th March 2022 17:02

Portsmouth City Council has announced its hugely successful HAF (Holiday Activity and Food) Fun Pompey programme is running again this Easter school holidays.

The scheme offers families with children and young people the chance to sign-up to jam-packed activity days of sports clubs, cooking classes, arts workshops and more.

The programme runs from Monday 11 to Friday 22 April, meaning there's lots of spaces to sign-up to. The programme is open to all those aged 5-16 years old, with free funded spaces available to those who receive benefits-related free school meals. Some providers offer a range of pay as you go spaces too.

The council's HAF Fun Pompey Easter activities follow Portsmouth's successful first year running the programme in 2021, which saw a huge number of participants from across the city join in. This Easter, they hope to fill as many of the 4,000+ sessions funded by the Department for Education, and a great community effort by the partnerships HAF are working with.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "The HAF Easter programme is a great way to shake off the winter cobwebs and step into the brighter, warmer and more active days of spring.

"The team are once again working with a number of great local providers to put on a huge range of fabulous food and activities; I can't wait to pop along to some sessions and join in the fun! All those who are eligible should sign-up to as many classes as they can and get involved this Easter holiday."

The youth portion of the HAF Fun Pompey scheme, which caters to the 11-16 year old audience, offers a more grown-up range of activities such as climbing, coding workshops and social activities. These activity days are a great way for young people to make new friendships whilst keeping active, entertained and connected during the holidays.

HAF Fun Pompey sessions must be booked in advance. For more information, including on how to book or to sign-up to the HAF Fun Pompey newsletter visit https://www.pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey/

If you'd like to speak to someone about the programme or have any questions e-mail HAF@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

For more information on the national HAF programme, visit the government website https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/holiday-activities-and-food-programme

Keep up to date with the latest information on Portsmouth City Council's social media. Follow @portsmouthcitycouncil on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and @portsmouthtoday on Twitter. Use #HAF2022 to join the conversation.

