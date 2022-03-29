Port Solent Kids Clubs return this Easter!
|Published: 29th March 2022 14:42
Port Solent is hosting a fantastic range of free Kids Clubs during the Easter break so you can keep your little ones entertained all holiday long.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We have a great variety of entertainment to keep the kids busy this Easter, everything from magic shows and craft activities, to a mobile farm and disco parties.”
The programme of events at Port Solent this April is as follows:
Tuesday 12th April: Mobile Farm
Get hands on with some adorable animals with a Mobile Farm from Mill Cottage Farm Experience between 11am – 4pm
Thursday 14th April: Mad Hatter
Travel to Wonderland with Allin Kempthorn as the Mad Hatter! Watch shows at 11am, 12.30, 2 or 3pm
Tuesday 19th April: Easter Disco Party
Grab your dancing shoes and join our fun Children’s Parties Disco sessions starting at 11am, 1pm & 3pm
Thursday 21st April: Magic & The Creation Station
Watch Silly Scott magic shows at 11am, 12.30 & 2pm and get crafty with The Creation Station from 11am – 4pm
For full listings of the events at Port Solent visit https://www.portsolent.com/whatson
