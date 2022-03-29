Port Solent Kids Clubs return this Easter!

Published: 29th March 2022 14:42

Port Solent is hosting a fantastic range of free Kids Clubs during the Easter break so you can keep your little ones entertained all holiday long.

Kids Clubs will take place every Tuesday and Thursday during the Easter school holidays and include a range of fun activities for children of all ages.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We have a great variety of entertainment to keep the kids busy this Easter, everything from magic shows and craft activities, to a mobile farm and disco parties.”

The programme of events at Port Solent this April is as follows:

Tuesday 12th April: Mobile Farm

Get hands on with some adorable animals with a Mobile Farm from Mill Cottage Farm Experience between 11am – 4pm

Thursday 14th April: Mad Hatter

Travel to Wonderland with Allin Kempthorn as the Mad Hatter! Watch shows at 11am, 12.30, 2 or 3pm

Tuesday 19th April: Easter Disco Party

Grab your dancing shoes and join our fun Children’s Parties Disco sessions starting at 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Thursday 21st April: Magic & The Creation Station

Watch Silly Scott magic shows at 11am, 12.30 & 2pm and get crafty with The Creation Station from 11am – 4pm

For full listings of the events at Port Solent visit https://www.portsolent.com/whatson

