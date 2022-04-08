Victoria Park comes alive with spring events

Published: 8th April 2022 12:49

Portsmouth's Victoria Park is springing into life with free walks, talks and family fun.

Latest events in the city centre beauty spot include:

April at the Aviary: Tuesday 12 April, 11am to 2pm. A free family fun day with Red Sauce Theatre. Kids can play a part in a pop-up performance at 11.15am, 12.15pm or 1.15pm, and decorate a wooden bird to take home. Best for families with five to 11 year-olds. No need to book.

Take a Spring Stroll: Wednesday 13 April, 10.30am. A free walking talk about trees, and past and present times in the park, with former park worker Stephen Rees. Meet at the fountain. No need to book.

Throwback Thursdays: A free stroll, heritage chat and litter-pick. Find out more about the stories of the park and share yours. Meet at the fountain on the last Thursday of each month, until October. 10.30am to 12 noon. No need to book.

At the end of last year Portsmouth City Council was awarded just over £2.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a bold plan to revitalise the park.

The plan includes a new community hub, a nature-inspired play area and the restoration of the park's Victorian fountain and monuments. Also planned are more events, activities and community projects to help bring the park to life.

Adrian Rozier, manager of parks and open spaces at the council, said: "It's great to see spring under way in the park, and to launch a brilliant programme of events for local people. Thanks to lottery players, we will be able to put on many more events and improve the park for everyone."

To find out more about the Victoria Park project, the history and heritage of the park, and how to get involved in park life:

visit victoriaparkportsmouth.org.uk

sign up to the Victoria Park newsletter (see the form on most pages of the website)

find Victoria Park Portsmouth on Facebook

