The Community May Fayre returns to Fratton…

Published: 27th April 2022 16:29

One of the highlights of the year for the community in Fratton and beyond has been the Community May Fayre based at St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road.

We have all missed the chance to meet old friends, enjoy the atmosphere and perhaps visit the Beer Tent over the last 2 years.

We are delighted that next Monday May 2nd after an absence caused by COVID that we will be once again able to renew those friendships, enjoy the events and attractions, browse the stalls and make new friends.

On May 2nd from 10am – 4pm the May Fayre will be in the Churchyard and inside the Church. We hope you will come along and enjoy the day!

The Lord Mayor will open the event at 10am and then the Beer Tent at 10.30am. There will be entertainment n the arena throughout the day – including Victory Morris Men. There will be rides and attractions for children including Pony rides. There will be a range of stalls and food available,

There will also be a chance to visit inside the church and hear of the progress of the Organ Project, hear the Church Choir sing at 11am, and engage with a number of different community groups and projects including Fratton Big Local. There is also an art trail around the site for you to discover.

St Mary’s is looking forward to welcoming you to this village fete in the heart of our city – if you have never been before perhaps join us this year and make it part of your annual calendar!

