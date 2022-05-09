Port Solent's Right Royal Kids Club Celebration

Published: 9th May 2022 17:49

A fantastic programme of Right Royal fun is planned at Port Solent’s Summer Half Term Kids Club on Tuesday 31st May and Thursday 2nd June. Get hoola-hooping at Port Solent Kids Club on Tuesday 31st May

Children and their families are invited to help celebrate the Queen’s 70th Jubilee ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Young visitors can get moving at hula hoop workshops with Kim Jackson on Tuesday. Port Solent’s crowning glory on Thursday will be children’s street parties

and disco dancing at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, featuring entertainment for children and their families with Creation Station. There will be the chance to make your own crown, flag and bunting - and come along in costume for a fancy dress competition at each session.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Port Solent and have lots of fun entertainment planned for the half term kids club - come and enjoy hula hooping, disco dancing and a fantastic street party.

“There’s something for all the family at Port Solent, and a great choice of waterside restaurants, cafes and bars to relax together too.”

For full listings of the events at Port Solent visit https://www.portsolent.com/whatson

