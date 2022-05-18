https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Living Streets Team invites you to the WHEELY Good Service Competition!!

Published: 18th May 2022 12:24
JOIN US on Sunday 29th May for Portsmouth's NEW and ONLY cycling-inspired local independent coffee shop competition!!

 

This special sports-day style event will see the Hunter Gatherer team 'The Veggiemites' go HEAD-TO-HEAD with Broadway Coffee Roasters 'Broadway Dream Beans' - aided by Southsea Cycles speedy servicing skills - in an earnest race to be crowned Living Streets WHEELY GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPETITION winners!!

Hosted by Express FM's Darren Gamblen, competition challenges will include: 

  • Keen Bean Coffee Sack Race
  • CAREFULLY DOES IT!! Barista Slalom
  • That's Bananas!! Bike Relay
  • Southsea Cycles vs. THE WORLD!!
  • WONDER ON WHEELS!!
  • Inner Tube Time Trials

Team merchandise - tees, totes and some spectacular FOAM FINGERS - will be for sale in-store soon. So be sure to pop into Hunter Gatherer at 249 Albert Road and Broadway Coffee Roasters at 149 Highland Road to purchase and show your support. 

All profits from merch sold will go into each teams own fundraising pot, the biggest of which will be matched POUND-FOR-POUND by our event sponsor.

Many thanks to our pals Seadog Print Studio for designing each team logo and lovingly hand-screenprinting all their merch. Legends.

We'll be proudly celebrating other local independent traders on the day with stalls including: Rainbow Child, Marzilicious, South Coast Bagels, SquidMoo, Package Free Larder and All-Ways Blooming. With stalls from like-minded friends including Extinction Rebellion Southsea, Greenpeace Portsmouth, Wilder Portsmouth and Spark Community.

The winning team will take the soon to be much-coveted WHEELY GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPETITION!! trophy back to their shop. Together with our endless admiration. 

This unique event will raise money for the Living Streets Portsmouth project - helping bring life to under-used and under-loved urban pockets of the city.

Entry is £3 on the door, children under 10 years go FREE

Location: Naval Playing Field at The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth

Mini-fundraiser page here

Let the games begin!!
Annabel
Living Streets Team
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies