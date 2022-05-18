Portsmouth Living Streets Team invites you to the WHEELY Good Service Competition!!

Published: 18th May 2022 12:24

JOIN US on Sunday 29th May for Portsmouth's NEW and ONLY cycling-inspired local independent coffee shop competition!!

This special sports-day style event will see the Hunter Gatherer team 'The Veggiemites' go HEAD-TO-HEAD with Broadway Coffee Roasters 'Broadway Dream Beans' - aided by Southsea Cycles speedy servicing skills - in an earnest race to be crowned Living Streets WHEELY GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPETITION winners!!

Hosted by Express FM's Darren Gamblen, competition challenges will include:

Keen Bean Coffee Sack Race

CAREFULLY DOES IT!! Barista Slalom

That's Bananas!! Bike Relay

Southsea Cycles vs. THE WORLD!!

WONDER ON WHEELS!!

Inner Tube Time Trials

Team merchandise - tees, totes and some spectacular FOAM FINGERS - will be for sale in-store soon. So be sure to pop into Hunter Gatherer at 249 Albert Road and Broadway Coffee Roasters at 149 Highland Road to purchase and show your support.

All profits from merch sold will go into each teams own fundraising pot, the biggest of which will be matched POUND-FOR-POUND by our event sponsor.

Many thanks to our pals Seadog Print Studio for designing each team logo and lovingly hand-screenprinting all their merch. Legends.

We'll be proudly celebrating other local independent traders on the day with stalls including: Rainbow Child, Marzilicious, South Coast Bagels, SquidMoo, Package Free Larder and All-Ways Blooming. With stalls from like-minded friends including Extinction Rebellion Southsea, Greenpeace Portsmouth, Wilder Portsmouth and Spark Community.

The winning team will take the soon to be much-coveted WHEELY GOOD CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPETITION!! trophy back to their shop. Together with our endless admiration.

This unique event will raise money for the Living Streets Portsmouth project - helping bring life to under-used and under-loved urban pockets of the city.

Entry is £3 on the door, children under 10 years go FREE

Location: Naval Playing Field at The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth

Mini-fundraiser page here

Let the games begin!!

Annabel

Living Streets Team

