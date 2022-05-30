Falklands veteran Simon Weston CBE to give talk in Portsmouth

Published: 30th May 2022 15:20

Falklands veteran Simon Weston CBE will be a guest speaker at the University of Portsmouth on Monday 13 June.

The event, 'Veterans and Personal Reconciliation: Views from Recent Initiatives and Simon Weston', is part of the University and City of Portsmouth's 40th anniversary commemorations of the War, running throughout that week in June.

This free event is open to the public and we particularly welcome former members of the armed forces. It’s concerned with perspectives and initiatives that might help reconciliations with past, present and future in former members of the armed forces for whom life after service has proved challenging.

Simon received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Portsmouth’s Psychology Department in July 2019.

Dr Adrian Needs, Principal Lecturer in the Department of Psychology, said: “Inspirational' is a rather over-used word these days, but with Simon it's very appropriate and we are extremely pleased that he is able to join us for this special event.

“We have a wonderful line-up of speakers who will be exploring developments in our understanding of why challenges faced by veterans have the effects they sometimes do and what can help.”

The following speakers have been finalised, each will speak for 10 minutes followed by Simon, who will talk for 45 minutes, followed by a Q&A session:

Dr Nicholas Murdoch (University of Portsmouth, formerly Royal Navy)

Dr Adrian Needs (University of Portsmouth)

Susie Little (Tower House Horses, Micheldever)

Liz McGill (Veterans Liaison, Diversion and Peer Mentoring, Hampshire)

Professor Peter Lee (University of Portsmouth, formerly RAF)

Chris Parry CBE (Rear Admiral, Royal Navy)

The event starts at 4.30pm in the University’s Eldon Building. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance from - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/veterans-and-personal-reconciliation-views-from-recent-initiatives-tickets-332733694437

