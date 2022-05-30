School’s out for summer fun at Port Solent

Published: 30th May 2022 15:26

Keep your little ones happy all summer long with fantastic fun and games at Port Solent’s free Kids Club.

The sizzling summer kids club will be run at the popular Port Solent waterfront leisure destination every Tuesday and Thursday through the school holidays, providing all-day entertainment and activities for children aged from three to 12.

Laugh along with Silly Scott and the Creation Station for comedy magic, burst with excitement at The Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show and join Captain Crossbones the Potty Pirate for storytelling of daring sea voyages!

There will be summer disco parties, street dance and samba drumming workshops; in-flight action from birds of prey; Punch and Judy shows, magic and balloon modelling from Matthew Garrett and crazy Professor Strange will bring a marvellous mix of magic, circus and illusion. See the summer fun schedule below:

What’s on:

Tuesday 26th July - The Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show

Discover the wonderful world of bubbles as Bubblelogist performs some magical bubbles tricks at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Thursday 28th July - Silly Scott and the Creation Station

Silly Scott’s comedy magic shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and get crafty with the Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.

Tuesday 2nd August - School’s out for Summer Disco Party

Get into the groove with great music and party games with Justin from Children’s Parties Portsmouth, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Thursday 4th August - Birds of Prey Show

Find out all about falconry and see the birds in action at 12pm and 3pm.

Tuesday 9th August - Captain Crossbones

Captain Crossbones the Potty Pirate will be hosting a pirate's voyage across the seas with his storytelling and magic show at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 11th August - Samba Drumming Workshop

Create traditional rhythms from Latin America at Samba Drumming Workshops at 11am, 11.50am, 1.10pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Tuesday 16th August - Street Dance Workshop

Learn new dance skills and routines at our Street Dance Workshops at 11am, 11.50am, 1.10pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 18th August - Silly Scott and the Creation Station

Lots of fun is guaranteed with Silly Scott. Come along at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm; make fabulous arts and crafts with the Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.

Tuesday 23rd August - Matthew Garrett Entertains

Matthew Garrett will be entertaining with Punch and Judy shows, magic and balloon modelling, at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 25th August - Back to School Disco

Enjoy the last week of the school holiday at our back-to-school disco party, with fun and games galore from Justin at Children's Parties Portsmouth. Disco sessions will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Tuesday 30th August - Professor Strange

Join Professor Strange for a mix of magic, circus and illusion at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

The Port Solent Summer Kids Club events run from 26 July to 30th August and are all free to attend on a drop-in basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

There’s plenty more in store for all the family to enjoy this summer at Port Solent. Take the children to the cinema and relax at the kids screenings - adults pay kids' ticket prices too!

Port Solent has even more great places to dine out this summer - with child-friendly dining at restaurants including Burgerz n Bangerz, Prezzo, Wildwood, Zizzi and more. There’s also an on-site play park to explore and have fun, as well as the marina where all the family can check out the impressive boats.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “This summer is set to sizzle for all the family at Port Solent. Our fantastic free kids clubs will run throughout the entire school holidays and we have a brilliant line-up of entertainment and activities for children to enjoy.

“There’s lots more going on throughout the summer months - check out what’s on and visit us soon.”

For full listings of the events at Port Solent visit https://www.portsolent.com/whatson

