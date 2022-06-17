https://analytics.google.
Dads go free at Spinnaker Tower this Father’s Day!

Published: 17th June 2022 08:59
Portsmouth’s landmark Spinnaker Tower is offering families the daddy of all discounts – free entry for Dads to mark Father’s Day this Sunday.

The one-day offer gives dads the gift of family time and the opportunity to enjoy spectacular 23-mile views from the iconic 170m tall tower’s three sky-high viewing decks overlooking Portsmouth, the Solent, the South Downs and the Isle of Wight.

While he’s there, why not challenge Dad to venture across the thrilling Sky Walk, 100 metres above sea level – and to look down if he dares!

For a real treat, families can start the day in style with a special breakfast deal in the Spinnaker Kitchen and Bar, which offers a Full English Breakfast and regular hot drink for just £9.95.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Dads and their families, giving them the opportunity to see their surroundings from a unique perspective and to enjoy some memorable family time together against a breathtaking backdrop.”

If Dad can’t make it on the day, Spinnaker Tower also offers Gift Tickets, vouchers for High Tea in the Clouds and – for action-lovers, Abseiling gifts for an adrenaline-packed 100-metre descent down the side of the landmark.

The Dads Go Free deal applies to Family Ticket bookings for June 19th, saving £13.95. To treat dad, visit  www.spinnakertower.co.uk and use the code DAD22 at checkout.

 


 

 

