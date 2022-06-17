Free public event showcases University research

Published: 17th June 2022 09:57

The University of Portsmouth continues its Life Solved Live series next week with an event showcasing its extraordinary research that offers a unique insight into the world around us.

On Thursday 23 June, Tom Ilube, tech entrepreneur, educational philanthropist and chair of the Rugby Football Union, will be joined by University researchers, Professor Judith Fletcher-Brown and Professor Ale Armellini to discuss the ways in which technology can be engaged to remove social barriers and bridge equity gaps to create positive social change.

The conversation will be moderated by 5 News presenter and Jeremey Vine’s weekday talk show stand-in, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.

The free event is open to the public and takes place from 6pm in the University’s newly launched Centre for Creative and Immersive Extended Reality (CCIXR). Tickets and more information can be found on the University’s event page www.port.ac.uk/events

The next Life Solved Live event takes place on Wednesday 6 July with an exclusive talk featuring pioneering researchers who are transforming the way we experience and engage with film, television, gaming, theatre and cultural spaces – taking social and business interaction to new dimensions. More information is available on the University’s event page www.port.ac.uk/events

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.