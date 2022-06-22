Attention! Free Armed Forces Day event this Saturday

Published: 22nd June 2022 14:36

Head to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard from 10am - 4pm on Saturday 25 June for free activities and entertainment to mark Portsmouth Armed Forces Day.

Portsmouth Armed Forces Day, which is organised by Portsmouth City Council, celebrates Portsmouth's armed forces community - from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

The entertainment will start with an exciting Junior Field Gun competition at 10.15am. There will be live music throughout the day, including a performance from the Royal Marines Association Band.

There will also be free family arts and crafts activities provided by Aspex Studios and food and drink will be available to buy.

The attractions will also be open at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard but the usual charges will apply.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "We have a long and historic relationship with the armed forces and so we are proud to host the Armed Forces Day event in Portsmouth. We hope lots of people will come to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and enjoy the activities and entertainment on offer."

Matthew Sheldon, on behalf of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Operations said: “As the UK’s leading visitor attraction for naval heritage, we’re delighted to welcome Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day event to the site and giving it the perfect backdrop. All our attractions will be open and as usual, we offer free admission to serving armed forces personnel and our Defence Discount Service is valid for card holders on our Ultimate Explorer ticket giving 30% off valid tickets.”

Portsmouth City Council is re-signing its Armed Forces Covenant at a special event at HMS King Alfred on Tuesday 21 June.

The covenant is a commitment to support serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families working and residing in Portsmouth.

Councillor Steve Pitt, said: "The re-signing of the covenant will refresh and re-emphasise the council’s commitment, not only to serving members of the armed forces, but to their families, reservists, veterans and adult volunteer cadet instructors also."

For more information about Portsmouth Armed Forces Day visit https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/armed-forces-day-p2005361

