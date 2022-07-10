Summer Fayre at The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 23rd June 2022 12:33

Come and join us at our Summer Fayre from 11am-1pm on 10 July 2022 at our Family Centre in Cosham, for lots of fun-filled activities for all the family.

Learn some circus skills, listen to the Wacky Wednesday Ukulele Band, climb aboard a fire engine (subject to operational commitments), take part in a children’s superhero treasure hunt, have your photo with Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and other characters (to be confirmed), make a flower crown with Twisted Twig, have your face painted, play hook a duck and other fete games, enter the raffle and tombolas and visit the many stalls to purchase toys and gifts! (Some additional charges apply)

Supported by Inclusive-Events CIC, this is sure to be a fantastic day!

£5 admission for a family of 4 (additional adult or child £2). To guarantee entry, purchase your tickets in advance at our online shop.

Advance online booking is advised to avoid disappointment! Remaining tickets will be available on the gate.

For more information, please email our Fundraising Team on fundraising@elizabeth-foundation.org, call 02392 372735 or visit https://elizabeth-foundation.org/events/summer-fayre/

