https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Summer Fayre at The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 23rd June 2022 12:33
Come and join us at our Summer Fayre from 11am-1pm on 10 July 2022 at our Family Centre in Cosham, for lots of fun-filled activities for all the family.

Learn some circus skills, listen to the Wacky Wednesday Ukulele Band, climb aboard a fire engine (subject to operational commitments), take part in a children’s superhero treasure hunt, have your photo with Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and other characters (to be confirmed), make a flower crown with Twisted Twig, have your face painted, play hook a duck and other fete games, enter the raffle and tombolas and visit the many stalls to purchase toys and gifts! (Some additional charges apply)

Supported by Inclusive-Events CIC, this is sure to be a fantastic day!

£5 admission for a family of 4 (additional adult or child £2). To guarantee entry, purchase your tickets in advance at our online shop.
Advance online booking is advised to avoid disappointment! Remaining tickets will be available on the gate.
For more information, please email our Fundraising Team on fundraising@elizabeth-foundation.org, call 02392 372735 or visit https://elizabeth-foundation.org/events/summer-fayre/

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies