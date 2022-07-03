Return of summer events at St Mary’s in Fratton

Published: 3rd July 2022 11:59

After the impact of COVID and the restrictions of the last couple of years we are delighted to announce that this weekend we will be resuming some of our familiar activities for the whole community to enjoy.

Sunday July 3rd Strawberry Tea and Tower Opening

An opportunity to enjoy music provided by the Royal British Legion Victory Brass Band and the Nadina String Quartet from 1.30 till 3.30pm in the churchyard. While you sit and enjoy the music from 2.30pm you can also enjoy a Strawberry Tea – with clotted cream and jam generously donated by Rodda’s – tickets for this are £4 available in advance (023 92 814444)

Also from 2pm there will be the first chance for 3 years to enjoy the panoramic and unrivalled views of the city from the top of the Tower. Visitors can climb the 206 steps to the top of the 180ft tower for 360 degree views of the whole city and beyond. There are certain restrictions and rules on who can climb the Tower please check our website for details (www.portseaparish.co.uk). Last admission is at 3.30pm.

Looking further ahead The Organ Project will be celebrating the restoration of the historic Walker Organ with a Heritage Dedication Festival, featuring a variety of events including a talk on the Boer War (as the Organ screen was dedicated in memory of some local men who lost their lives in that war), a MoJive Tea Dance in the church, and a service of re-dedication and organ recital. Details of this are available on The Organ Project’s website (https://theorganproject.org/news)…

Fr Bob White, Vicar of St Mary’s says,"After challenges of the last few months, and the issues we continue to face, we are looking forward to being able to bring our community together to enjoy once again the beautiful space that is St Mary’s Church, and to celebrate the good things that are here in the heart of Fratton."

