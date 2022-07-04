Get the summertime vibe at the Queens

Published: 4th July 2022 17:48

Sunday Sessions have come to the Queens Hotel’s newly revamped garden, offering a chance to settle back, relax and enjoy the coolest summer vibe from now until September.

The newly designed garden offers the perfect spot to make the most of the sunbeams on a Sunday, while listening to live performers and sipping a chilled glass of wine. Gates open at 12 noon, with music from 1-5pm.

During the school summer holidays, the garden will be open daily and until then you can come and enjoy the space on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 9pm - check the Queens website for details of the Sunday Sessions here .

A new garden menu and extensive drinks list have been devised to tempt you to make the most of the garden space and enjoy some al-fresco dining. The new outdoor kitchen is serving up delicious stone-baked pizzas and don’t miss out on the sizzle from the outdoor grill.









General Manager Paul Playford, said: “We have made a major investment in our garden as part of the overall rejuvenation of the Queens Hotel and we are looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy the space throughout the summer.

“There’s nothing nicer than being able to relax in the sunshine on our comfortable garden sofas, sipping a drink and sampling our delicious garden menu."

Being in the fortunate position of having such a glorious outdoor space for guests and visitors to enjoy, the hotel wanted to make the most of the garden so everyone can fully enjoy it.

Designer Lorien Loten from Garden Angel was commissioned to work her magic on the grounds. Her design has seen the creation of 15 garden areas with Mediterranean style planting, where you and your friends can unwind and enjoy special times.

When it came to creating the perfect entrance to the re-styled garden, the Queens Hotel knew immediately who they should call on to make their set of gates.

The team at Peter Clutterbuck’s Design Blacksmiths are based just a stone’s throw from the hotel and their distinctive work can be seen across the city.

They were responsible for making the bandstand on Southsea seafront and the beautiful statue at Daedalus airfield as well as many other examples of gates and railings across the city and beyond.

Garden designer Lorien, said: “We are so lucky to have Peter and the team on our doorstep and when it came to creating an eye-catching set of gates for the garden, they were number one on our list.

“They were able to interpret exactly what we wanted and turn the drawings into a reality,” she said.

The gate was fashioned by hand from mild steel and it took a month to complete the construction.

“Being so close to the Queens Hotel, it was nice to be able to create the gates for the garden. It’s such a lovely design by Nigel Searle and we really enjoy working on projects like this,” said John Duffield, who worked on the gates with Patrick Mannerings.

Groups of 10 or more who want to reserve a space in the garden should contact our events team on events@queesnhotelportsmouth.com and check out details for our Sunday Sessions here https://queenshotelportsmouth.com/whats-on/

