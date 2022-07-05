Enjoy free summer holiday fun at Port Solent’s Kids Club

The sizzling summer kids club will be run at the popular Port Solent waterfront leisure destination every Tuesday and Thursday through the school holidays, providing all-day entertainment and activities for children aged from three to 12.

Laugh along with Silly Scott and the Creation Station for comedy magic, burst with excitement at The Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show and join Captain Crossbones the Potty Pirate for storytelling of daring sea voyages!

There will be summer disco parties, street dance and samba drumming workshops; in-flight action from birds of prey; Punch and Judy shows, magic and balloon modelling from Matthew Garrett and crazy Professor Strange will bring a marvellous mix of magic, circus and illusion. See the summer fun schedule below:

What’s on:

Tuesday 26th July - The Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show

Discover the wonderful world of bubbles as Bubblelogist performs some magical bubbles tricks at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Thursday 28th July - Silly Scott and the Creation Station

Silly Scott’s comedy magic shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and get crafty with the Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.

Tuesday 2nd August - School’s out for Summer Disco Party

Get into the groove with great music and party games with Justin from Children’s Parties Portsmouth, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Thursday 4th August - Birds of Prey Show

Find out all about falconry and see the birds in action at 12pm and 3pm.

Tuesday 9th August - Captain Crossbones

Captain Crossbones the Potty Pirate will be hosting a pirate's voyage across the seas with his storytelling and magic show at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 11th August - Samba Drumming Workshop

Create traditional rhythms from Latin America at Samba Drumming Workshops at 11am, 11.50am, 1.10pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Tuesday 16th August - Street Dance Workshop

Learn new dance skills and routines at our Street Dance Workshops at 11am, 11.50am, 1.10pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 18th August - Silly Scott and the Creation Station

Lots of fun is guaranteed with Silly Scott. Come along at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm; make fabulous arts and crafts with the Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.

Tuesday 23rd August - Matthew Garrett Entertains

Matthew Garrett will be entertaining with Punch and Judy shows, magic and balloon modelling, at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Thursday 25th August - Back to School Disco

Enjoy the last week of the school holiday at our back-to-school disco party, with fun and games galore from Justin at Children's Parties Portsmouth. Disco sessions will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.