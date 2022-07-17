https://analytics.google.
Southsea Food Festival is back

Published: 15th July 2022 14:23
The popular Southsea Food Festival, which is organised by Portsmouth City Council, returns this weekend on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July 2022, packed with over 40 stalls offering goodies from some of the best food and drink producers in the area.
 

Food lovers will be able to browse, sample and buy a wide range of products including sausages and bacon, pies, afternoon tea, chocolate, cheese and even Portsmouth rum.

This year the event covers a bigger area, taking in Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads and Avenue De Caen.  Stalls will be placed to allow plenty of room for safe browsing.  There will be some local road closures in place.

There will be live music featuring local musical talent, family entertainment, plus loads of great tips from industry experts.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "Southsea Food Festival is such a popular and important community event and we are delighted to bring this event back this year. The passion and dedication that so many of Portsmouth's food and drink businesses demonstrate is vital for our local economy. I urge residents and visitors to come along and see what local businesses have to offer."

This year's event is sponsored by the Queen's Hotel. Head of Pastry Chloe Barter loves the alchemy that results from mixing simple ingredients to create mouth-watering teatime treats. Visitors to Portsmouth's ultimate food event will be able to sample her "afternoon tea in a box".

Chloe Barter said: “We want to give visitors to the Southsea Food Festival a taster of what our afternoon tea is all about" 

“I love the fact you can take simple ingredients like milk, butter and flour and depending on the way you mix them you can create so many different things - I love the variables. To me choux pastry is a beautiful thing - and then there’s a macaron. Simple ingredients and together they make something incredible,”

Southsea Food Festival is a free event. For more information visit rediscover.co.uk

