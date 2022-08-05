Book your tickets for the Drag Queen Story Hour tour

Published: 15th July 2022 14:46

Free tickets are available for a fabulous children's story time, as the Drag Queen story hour summer tour is visiting three Portsmouth City Council libraries on Friday 5 August 2022.

Drag Queen Story Hour UK provide fun and interactive kids shows with amazing and talented performers. The summer tour is travelling to libraries across the country and will be visiting the following Portsmouth libraries on Friday 5 August:

Southsea Library at 11am

North End Library at 1pm

Central Library at 3pm.

Tickets are free but parents/carers must visit the library in advance with a Portsmouth library membership card to register for the event, as spaces are limited.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said, "We are committed to supporting diversity, as well as developing children's love of reading, so I am really pleased that the summer tour is visiting our city and hope many families will choose to support this event."

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education said, "The Drag Queen Story Hours are an opportunity to use children's creativity and love for stories to introduce them to ideas about inclusivity in an age-appropriate way. Families will also be able to take the opportunity to sign up for this year's summer reading challenge or choose some new books to enjoy."

Portsmouth City Council previously took part in the virtual national drag queen story hours, during the Covid lockdown, which were well received by many Portsmouth families.

The term drag is said to date back to the 1800s when male theatrical actors would play female roles. From the late 1800s, the pantomime dame became a popular form of female impersonation in Europe, using comedy as part of the performance. This is still a highlight of traditional pantomimes and enjoyed by all ages today.

The performer hosting the events has been reading stories across the country for many years. For more information visit www.dragqueenstoryhour.co.uk/summertour2022

To join the summer reading challenge, simply visit any Portsmouth library or sign up online at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk

