Stomp for fun, fitness and prizes this summer

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:01

Children can have fun and keep active this summer with Stomp for Stamps 2022, a free treasure hunt which encourages children to walk, cycle and scoot, while exploring the city.

Now in its fourth year, Stomp for Stamps is a great way for families to discover the city's parks and open spaces, from Southsea to Tipner. As well as getting out and about for fun, Stomp for Stamps naturally lets children be active, learn useful skills and spend quality time with family, friends and carers while earning prizes.

Portsmouth City Council's Pompey Monsters scheme teaches school children about road safety and active travel as they learn from each of the seven Pompey Monsters. Stomp for Stamps extends this learning through to the school summer holidays and beyond.

During the school holidays, from 23 July until 3 September, four Pompey Monsters will encourage children to explore mapped areas, guided by a map book, which can be collected from any Portsmouth library.

Children must walk,cycle or scoot to complete at least three of the routes, each led by a different Pompey Monster and their animal or insect friends, and can be found on posts, railings or benches. Children will stop to capture the creatures and take a colourful rubbing of their textured surface to return to a library, in exchange for a sticker.

Once children have at least three stickers for their book, they can collect a Pompey Monster prize from the library. This year's prize is a 100% recyclable Pompey Monster Cotton draw string bag.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "Stomp for Stamps is making a welcome return for 2022 and I am delighted to see it continue to be a staple part of a child's summer experience in Portsmouth.

"The free activity offers so many benefits, engaging children to be more active whilst using problem-solving techniques through this multiple sensory experience. It's a great way for families and friends to spend time together and explore the city in ways they may not have done before, and value the wonderful spaces we have."

To take part in the challenge, participants can collect a book from any Portsmouth library. Visit travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/stompforstamps to find out more.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.