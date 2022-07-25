Portsmouth's International Kite Festival returns on the last weekend of the month

Published: 25th July 2022 16:51

It will be love at first flight when visitors see the incredible display at Southsea Common, between 10am - 5.30pm on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July, for the 30-year anniversary of the Portsmouth International Kite Festival.

Portsmouth City Council and the festival's sponsor, Motorpoint Portsmouth, are delighted to welcome one of the biggest and most popular kite festivals in the world back to the city.

This year's theme is "Art on the Line” – attracting kite artists from across the globe. Internationally renowned kite flyers will be performing tricks and kite-ballet routines to music, displaying breath-taking elegance and beautiful formation.

The festival will have a stunning and colourful demonstration of the art of kite making reflecting the tradition of kites around the world, with many kites in the sky and on the ground for visitors to enjoy and admire.

Alongside the amazing flying display there will be a host of other activities for the whole family to enjoy. These will include, local refreshments and catering, a funfair, craft and charity stalls, free children’s kite workshops and local amusements.

Also located on the common will be dedicated kite traders providing a wide range of kites, from colourful branded kites for children or the young at heart, to immense power kites for the more adventurous.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Economic Development who enjoys the event, said: "We are once again proud to host such a unique and vivid event at the seafront. This event is always a highlight of the summer event calendar, and we look forward to welcome kite flyers from across the world, to share their expertise and talents with us all."

For more information, visit www.portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk

