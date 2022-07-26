A feast for the senses blooming at Portsmouth Cathedral

Published: 26th July 2022 14:43

This summer, Portsmouth Cathedral will be transformed into a space that will offer a feast for the senses with The Wild Cathedral sensory garden, open daily from Tuesday 16 August – Saturday 3 September with free admission.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the Cathedral as the outdoors comes indoors for a sensory garden experience suitable for the whole family. Different sensory experiences can be found around each corner, as a living garden will fill the spectacular architecture of Portsmouth’s ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ in the city’s historic heart of Old Portsmouth.



Supported by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Neighbourhood Grant from Portsmouth City Council, The Wild Cathedral will be open and accessible to all, with wheelchair accessibility throughout and plants at all levels allowing everyone to participate.

There will also be the Cathedral’s addition to the Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree which will be planted in the Cathedral grounds after the event. Visitors will have the chance to touch, smell, taste and hear the garden as it grows, with interpretative materials on hand to provide further information and background on the plant species you encounter!



The Dean of Portsmouth, The Very Revd Dr Anthony Cane says “I am excited to be bringing the outside inside the Cathedral in such an unusual way. The Wild Cathedral has its roots in much of the other work we do throughout the year, in being an open and accessible space, as well as our ongoing work to reduce our carbon footprint and engage our community in climate action. Portsmouth Cathedral is a wonderful place to visit throughout the year, and we welcome all to see our wild side this summer!"

In addition to daily opening, on Friday, 26 August and 2 September the Cathedral will be hosting Late Nights at The Wild Cathedral giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy a drink and explore the garden after dark. With light, soundscapes, and projections, you’re invited to discover the Cathedral and sensory garden in a whole new light!

In collaboration with folk artist Katie Spencer, soundscapes have been created especially for the garden, which will follow guests around as they explore under the cover of darkness. Late Nights at The Wild Cathedral will take place on Friday 26 August and 2 September between 8:30pm and 10:30pm, with an additional charge and booking available via the Portsmouth Cathedral website.



Portsmouth Cathedral will also be working with local yoga practitioner Kat Waters, to offer Saturday morning yoga sessions in The Wild Cathedral booking also available online via the Cathedral website. Events Manager, Jemima Crayden said “This is the first of many new events and projects we have in the pipeline over the coming months and years, with the hope it will bring more people through the doors to experience our wonderful cathedral. We’re so pleased at the support The Wild Cathedral has received so far, and we look forward to welcoming visitors through the doors in mid-August.”

Jemima also added “This project and so many others at the Cathedral, would not have been possible without the support of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Grant, and the ongoing support of our volunteers and the local community have been working to help us supply and care for plants in the run up to the event, with some very unusual species to look after!”



The Wild Cathedral will be open daily from from 16 August to 3 September, to learn more about The Wild Cathedral at Portsmouth Cathedral, or to book a ticket for either one of the Late Night events or yoga sessions, visit the website at https://portsmouthcathedral.org.uk/wild

