Celebrating our life and our community – at St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road

Published: 4th August 2022 13:42

Traditionally Churches celebrate ‘Patronal Festivals’ on the Saint’s day after which their church is named.

St Mary’s in Fratton Road celebrates around 15th August – the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary- and we do so by giving thanks for our community and celebrating the life we share together.

This year we will be hosting a range of events and we hope there will be something for everyone to be able to come and celebrate with us.

Do Something Different Day on Wednesday August 10th from 10.30am till 4pm

An opportunity for those who may be living on their own, or unable to get away for a break to spend some time with other people and enjoying one another’s company.

There will be a range of craft, games and activities in the morning – or justthe chance to sit and chat over tea and coffee.

There will then be a lunch and a film – and the day will end with afternoon tea and cake.

If people want more information or would like to book a place then please phone 023 92 814444 – the cost of the refreshments and lunch is £5.

Music and Dancing to a live band

On Friday August 13th from 7.30pm onwards a local band ‘Limited S’ will be performing in the Church

– and we hope people will both enjoy the music and join in dancing!

Tickets are £5 adults (children are free) and those attending need to bring their own refreshments and drinks,

Sunday August 14th after our Parish service at 10am (which we hope to hold outdoors in the Churchyard)

we will be hosting a picnic in the Churchyard (bring your own food) and a celebration of cycling.

From 11.30am there will entertainment from the Mary Rose and Royal George Morris dancers and Pompey Pluckers

and then at 2pm a short service when we will bless cyclists and their bikes.

If you enjoy cyclist come and join the celebration and give thanks for all who work to improve road safety as well as remembering those injured or killed on our roads.

For details of these and other things please contact :

Revd Canon Bob White

Vicar of St Mary’s Portsea and Area Dean of Portsmouth

St Mary’s Vicarage

Fratton Road

PO1 5PA

vicar@portseaparish.co.uk

Phone 023 92 822687

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.