An emergency day of fun at Port Solent’s 999 day!

Published: 25th August 2022 08:36

Call 999! Port Solent will be hosting emergency summer holiday fun with the return of its popular 999 Day on Saturday 3 September.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will be attending the event, which is set to be bigger than ever before. It will take place from 10am to 4pm, in the first car park at the Port Solent site and will give visitors of all ages an insight into the emergency services. It’s a must for any enthusiast or children wanting the opportunity to get up close and imagine being a firefighter or police officer when they’re older.

As well as an exciting array of vintage police cars and fire engines on display for visitors to explore, there will be:

Fire investigation dog demonstration at 12:30pm

‘Jaws of life’ demonstration at 1:00pm showing how the fire brigade cut vehicles in an accident

The opportunity to see vehicles and meet those who work for Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Visitors will also have the chance to cheer on Hampshire Firefighters Stu and Craig, who are raising awareness of mental health and supporting Solent Mind and The Firefighters Charity by taking on the world's toughest row: The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge! They’ll be preparing for their challenge by rowing alongside their boat throughout the 999 Day event.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Our annual 999 day proves popular every September and this year is set to be another great line-up of a huge range of emergency vehicles.

“It’s a great way to spend the last weekend of the summer holidays before the little ones go back to school. It’s also a brilliant chance for people to meet and speak with the people who are sometimes at the sharp end of emergency situations.

“There’s always plenty to see and do at Port Solent - visitors can make a day of it with a delicious lunch or early dinner at one of our restaurants too.”

Visitors should be aware that some of the emergency vehicles may not be on show for 999 Day if they are called out to deal with an emergency situation on the day.

For more information on Port Solent visit: www.portsolent.com

