Help shape Cosham at community shindig

Published: 8th September 2022 10:42

Residents in the north of Portsmouth can enjoy a host of free family fun this Saturday as Portsmouth City Council holds Party for Cosham, a free community event to support public engagement for the Cosham area.

The council has been asking about ideas, ambitions and priorities for Cosham, and this community event provides a great platform for people to get involved.

Party for Cosham is a free event, taking place at Cosham Park, between Northern Road and Portsmouth Road, on Saturday 10 September from midday to 2pm. The event will feature live music and entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, along with free snacks, ice creams and refreshments. In addition to the family-friendly activities will be the chance to find out more about the Cosham regeneration project and share thoughts and ambitions for the area.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "This event is a great opportunity to celebrate with your local community, whilst helping to shape Cosham for future generations.

"The project represents a lot of the values identified by residents and businesses in Portsmouth's 2040 City Vision, which includes our happy and healthy city goal to build thriving communities. I would encourage as many people as possible to attend our event and see how they can share their ambitions for Cosham."

Families, Cosham residents, and community members from across the city are all invited to the party. There is no need to book a place, the two-hour event is free and will be open to all on a drop-in basis.

When: Saturday 10 September, 12pm - 2pm

Where: Cosham Park, Northern Road, Cosham, PO6 2TA

People still have time to take part in the Cosham regeneration survey before it closes at the end of September.

