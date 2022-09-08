Flying the flag for our emergency services

Published: 8th September 2022 10:48

To honour to the emergency services within the city and across the country, Portsmouth City Council will mark National Emergency Services day (also known as 999 day) with a flag raising ceremony outside the Civic Offices, from 8.45 on Friday 9 September.

A short ceremony will be led by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Hugh Mason and Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson with a two-minute silence taking place at 9am. Special guests include MP Penny Mourdant and Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "The emergency services do such incredible work and an astounding job in helping and protecting people every day. It's so important to recognise their work, from those putting their life at risk on the frontline to all the staff and volunteers that do crucial work in the background."

Cllr Jason Fazackarley, Cabinet Member for Safety in the Community, said: "I am honoured to be part of the ceremony to recognise everything our emergency services do to help keep Portsmouth communities safe and healthy. Thank you for your continued work to make Portsmouth a safer place to live, work and visit."

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, said: "Our emergency service workers are a credit to our city. Under Health and Care Portsmouth the council works very closely with our NHS colleagues to help the people of Portsmouth to live safe, healthy, and independent lives. We are proud to do so and from the bottom of our hearts at Health and Care Portsmouth, we want to say thank you for all of your hard work."

999 Day promotes the tireless work of the emergency services, educates the public with basic lifesaving skills and touches on using the emergency services responsibly. It also promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

Volunteers are an essential part of the emergency services family, and they play a core part in keeping Britain safe. 999 volunteer roles include: Special Constables, Retained Firefighters, NHS Community Responders, St John Ambulance, RNLI, Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers.

For more information about 999 day visit https://www.999day.org.uk/

