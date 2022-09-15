Portsmouth craft traders announce art fair in support of south coast mental health charity Tonic

Published: 15th September 2022 19:17

Crafts in The Tower is running an art fair in support of Tonic Music for Mental Health on Sunday 18th September, with all pitch fees going directly to Tonic to support their valuable work promoting mental heath with music.

The fair takes place in The Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Rd, off Highland Road in Southsea.

Running from 11am to 4pm you will find ceramics, jewellery, gilding, upcycled furniture and fashion, photography, illustration, sea glass sculpture, books and more for sale from stalls inside and outside the venue.

Admission is free although visitors can choose to make a small donation to Tonic on the door, and the Tonic merchandise and record store will be open on the day. Refreshments will be available, and dogs are welcome, so come and browse around.

The fair is the first collaboration between the long established not-for-profit arts cooperative Crafts in The Tower (CiTT) and Tonic, and could be a template for further partnerships with local charities.

CiTT spokesperson Kelly Hickman spoke of how the event came about:

“Our group members were missing each other after a few quiet months, when I noticed that Tonic Music for Mental Health, a local charity which I really admire, was holding a records and retro fair in their new HQ in Prince Albert Road. It made me think that the venue could work for an art fair as well, so I contacted the Tonic team who agreed. All and our traders are on-board and really looking forward to it – we’re delighted to be supporting an excellent charity working in our local community.”

Crafts in The Tower fairs had been running at their old home for 7 years but became an unfortunate victim of COVID-19, when the management of the Square Tower were forced to cancel their monthly booking due to the backlog of weddings that built up in lockdown. The group was instrumental in the setting up of the We Create market in the old Debenhams run by Portsmouth Creates but has since been without a home.

Kelly is understanding of the venue’s decision and commented:

“The Tower was amazing and hosted us on a peppercorn rent for years, we totally understand the decision. It’s such a lovely venue and we really appreciate all the help they gave us, we can’t thank them enough. As we are now working with local charities, our traders get new opportunities in new venues, and we can help good causes at the same time, so it’s a win-win!”

The fair takes place on Sunday 18 September from 11am to 4pm at The Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 9HR.

For event details contact Kelly Hickman by email to kelly.hickman26@gmail.com For more information on Crafts in The Tower fairs visit the Facebook page:

For more information on Tonic Music for Mental Health visit the website: h ttps://www.tonicmusic.co.uk/

