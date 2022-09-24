Find your future at the careers and apprenticeship show

Published: 24th September 2022 10:56

Young people aged 15-25 years old and their parents/carers are invited to Portsmouth City Council's annual Careers and Apprenticeship Show which runs from 3pm - 5.30pm on Tuesday 27 September at Portsmouth Football Club.

More than 40 varied employers and training providers will be in attendance to showcase the career and apprenticeship opportunities available. There will also be a student survey running throughout the day with a prize draw.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education said: "An event like this really highlights the opportunities available to young people. It is really positive to see so many employers, colleges and training providers together at this unique event. It’s a great opportunity that helps people to really focus on their future".

The event has been organised in conjunction with University of Portsmouth, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, Solent Apprenticeship and Skills Hub and Southern Universities Network.

Portsmouth Football Club is easily reached by public transport and is a short walk away from Fratton train station. Please walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport wherever possible.

To find out more or sign up to the Careers and Apprenticeship Show, visit Booking/Information via Eventbrite.

