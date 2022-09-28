Feel Good Fratton - free family fun event

Published: 28th September 2022 14:28

Free activities, entertainment and wellbeing advice on Fratton Road, Sunday 2 October 11am - 4pm

Do you want to feel good? Portsmouth City Council are running a free, family fun event on Fratton Road.

The health and wellbeing focused event is open to all residents to drop-in as they wish, with the opportunity to get involved with a variety of free stands, sporting activities, workshops and challenges involving healthy lifestyles, eating and travel.

Children and families can enjoy:

Level 1 Bike Ability training for children aged 8 and under (all equipment supplied)

Southsea Skatepark scooter and skateboarding sessions (all equipment supplied)

Enjoy sporting activities like Tennis and Football

BH Live fun fitness challenge with prizes

The Bike Doctor, offering free maintenance and repairs

Feel Good Giveaways

There is something for everyone at Feel Good Fratton, with Age UK, The Good Mental Health Cooperative, BH Live and Portsmouth University in attendance along with street food and music. If you are looking to make new friends, you can find out more about local groups, including Wellbeing Walks.

To support the event there will be road closures in places on Fratton Road, between 6am and 10pm on Sunday 2 October at:

Fratton Road, north from its junction with Selbourne Terrace and across the Lucknow Street junction to south of the junction with Garnier Street.

Fratton Road junction with Somers Road North to east of the Vivash Road junction.

Fratton Road junction with Cornwall Road to west of the Nancy Road Junction.

Fratton Road junction with Penhale Road to west of the junction with Nancy Road.

Everyone in the Fratton community is invited to come along and share their views on the local area, with the chance to discuss plans for the future of Fratton.

Portsmouth City Council have secured the Future High Streets Fund specifically to deliver change in Fratton town centre through improvements to the high street, road network, employment opportunities and more.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Economic Development said: "This fantastic free event will have a wide variety of activities and support, I'm sure everyone will find something useful with lots to enjoy. I encourage the Fratton community to drop-by, enjoy themselves and share their views on the future of Fratton."

Portsmouth City Council are planning more fun and free events for Fratton to bring together the local community and support local businesses.

