Halloween Tricks and Treats at Port Solent

Published: 13th October 2022 14:42

Spooktacular tricks and treats are in store for youngsters at Port Solent this autumn half term at two free Halloween kids club events.

Children of all ages are invited to dress up in creepy costumes and visit the waterside leisure destination with their families for Frighteningly Fabulous disco sessions on Tuesday 25th October – at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Get ready for some hair-raising magic tricks with Silly Scott on Thursday 27th October. The Spooktacular Magic Shows will bring laughter, thrills and chills at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Young ghouls and boys can also join in The Creation Station’s Horribly Scary craft activities from 11am to 4pm on 27th October.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’ve got some scarily brilliant treats lined up for young visitors to Port Solent this October half term. Get your best Halloween fancy dress on and join in the fiendish fun – it's free and there’s no need to book, just come along.”

For more information on Port Solent’s events visit: www.portsolent.com

