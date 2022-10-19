Remember, remember, the second of November…

Published: 19th October 2022

King George V playing fields will be host to Portsmouth City Council's free, annual fireworks display on Wednesday 2 November, opening at 4pm.

The bonfire is set to be lit at 6:30pm followed by a spectacular fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. A variety of hot food and refreshments will be available, as well as a children's funfair (under 12's only).

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "It's fantastic to see the return of our annual bonfire and fireworks display. We are keen to support culture and creativity within the city and this always proves to be a wonderful evening enjoyed by all.

"During the cost of living crisis, we appreciate the great strain on family budgets and feel it is even more important to continue to provide free activities for them to enjoy whenever we possibly can."

This year's display has been supplied by Pains Fireworks. Visitors are asked not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the display for health and safety reasons.

The fireworks display always draws the crowds, so please avoid driving if possible - although parking will be available at Lakeside.

Please avoid crossing Western Road which is a high-speed road. There are pedestrian subways available at either end of Western Road.

Cosham train station is located five minutes away and there are bus stops adjacent to the field on Northern Road. Please note that a road closure will be in place on Northern Road for approximately 20 minutes following the end of the fireworks. Please walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport where possible.

