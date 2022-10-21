Fun activities this half term at The D-Day Story

Published: 21st October 2022 13:56

Enjoy a week's worth of creative and exciting activities this half term at Portsmouth City Council's The D-Day Story from Saturday 22 to Saturday 29 October, suitable for the whole family.

From making Airfix models and parachutes, watching live cooking demonstrations from a marine commando chef, and learning how to upcycle old clothes, there's something for everyone to enjoy and most of the activities are either completely free or included in the ticket entry price.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "The D-Day Story has once again organised some excellent events for the whole family to enjoy, that also resonate with the city's history and help for a more sustainable future. I hope lots of families enjoy these events as part of their visit to the museum."

There is a 40% reduction on tickets for Portsmouth Leisure Card holders, as well as concessions for disabled visitors and serving members of the armed forces. Veterans of the Second World War are free.

Events at the museum take place on various days, and include:

Saturday 22 October Airfix extravaganza

Make your own genuine Airfix model to take home

Cost: Included in entry cost to the museum, plus £2 per model. No need to book.

Monday 24 October The big drop: Make your own parachute day

‘Drop’ in to this family friendly craft activity and make and design your own parachute from scratch

Cost: Included in entry cost to the museum. No need to book.

Tuesday 25 October Commando Chef demonstration

Cooking with the Royal Marines - enjoy live cooking demonstrations from the Royal Marine's 'Commando Chef' Mike Beaton, and learn how to fuel yourself with delicious, healthy, and easy meals

Cost: Free. No need to book.

Tuesday 25, Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 October 'Sew, Style & Upcycle' creative sessions

Learn how to rejuvenate your own pre-loved clothing into something more fabulous with artist Jan Frith

Cost: Free. No Need to book.

Friday 28 October Autism friendly family day

A day specially designed for children with Autism run by an SEN specialist. Make a D-Day plane and build a landing craft, then go and explore the real 59-metre-long Landing Craft Tank 7074 at the museum

Cost: Included in entry cost to the museum. No need to book.

Saturday 29 October Time Travellers family show

Discover what it was like to grow up as a child during the Second World War.

Cost: Included in the entry cost to the museum. Advanced booking required email theddaystory@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 02392 882 555 to book.

Recommended age 7+. The show features loud sound effects, strobe lighting, and a smoke machine.

For the full list of events and more information about The D-Day Story, visit www.theddaystory.com

