Seasonal treats for all the family at Port Solent’s Festival of Christmas

Published: 5th November 2022 11:30

Festive fun will be top of everybody’s wish list at Port Solent’s fantastic and free Festival of Christmas.

The popular event returns on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December, with heart-warming seasonal food and drink, brilliant street entertainment and festive music - and over 100 market stalls, all conveniently under cover, to help you find that perfect Christmas gift.

There will be plenty of opportunities for visitors to make memorable moments on both days - and free parking all day at Port Solent too.

On Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, The Wish Fairies and Jack Frost will be causing magical mayhem and there will be live music all day in the main foyer with the Pitch Pipers, The Spinnaker Chorus, Warsash Band and the Cowplain Ukulele players.

On Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, seasonal music will be provided by The Igloo Choir and Band, the Pompey Pluckers and the Portsmouth & Fareham Rock Choir. Jack Frost will be returning to provide street entertainment with the Toy Soldiers. There’s more to come, visit the Port Solent website for updates!

The Christmas market will offer an inspiring and uniquely handcrafted range of goods and gifts for visitors to find the perfect present for loved ones.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Get into the Christmas spirit for our wonderful event. The Festival of Christmas is a great day out for family and friends to get together, have some festive fun and enjoy some seasonal shopping too.

“We've got more market stalls than ever this year which are totally covered for the visitors to shop whatever the weather, situated along the Boardwalk, inside the Trading Post and many more in our under-cinema car park.

“Come along and enjoy the entertainment and live music and treat yourselves to delicious food and drink. There’s free parking all day at Port Solent, so everybody can stay as long as they wish.”

For more information, please visit https://www.portsolent.com/events/festival-christmas

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.