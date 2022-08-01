Christmas Party Nights @ TJS!
|Published: 6th November 2022 09:04
Enjoy A Fabulous Festive Night Out at The Jolly Sailor Southsea!
Looking for a fun night out over the festive season? Look no further! The Jolly Sailor Christmas Party Nights offer quality entertainment and delicious festive meal all rolled into one. Choose from 2 or 3 course options and secure your space with just a £10 deposit (non-refundable). Christmas Party Nights start Saturday 19th November and run every Friday and Saturday through to Friday 23rd December. See full details below. We also have an amazing New Year’s Eve Party lined up with live music from The Soul Suspects to finish of 2022 on a high!
Download your Booking Form here or contact us to get booked in!
