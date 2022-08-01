https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Christmas Party Nights @ TJS!

Published: 6th November 2022 09:04

Enjoy A Fabulous Festive Night Out at The Jolly Sailor Southsea!


Looking for a fun night out over the festive season? Look no further! The Jolly Sailor Christmas Party Nights offer quality entertainment and delicious festive meal all rolled into one. Choose from 2 or 3 course options and secure your space with just a £10 deposit (non-refundable). Christmas Party Nights start Saturday 19th November and run every Friday and Saturday through to Friday 23rd December. See full details below. We also have an amazing New Year’s Eve Party lined up with live music from The Soul Suspects to finish of 2022 on a high!

 


 

Download your Booking Form here or contact us to get booked in!

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies