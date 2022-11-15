A Festive Calendar of events in the Winter Lodge

A packed calendar of events full of festive fun has been announced for the run-up to Christmas in the Winer Lodge at The Queens Hotel, Portsmouth.

The much-loved Winter Lodge makes a welcome return from Saturday 26 November with an enchanting festive feel that’s sure to leave you longing for a winter warmer.

Constructed in the hotel’s garden, the Winter Lodge is the perfect place to meet up with friends and family for a cosy get together or to attend one of the fabulous events planned for December.

From Lodge Lates and Sunday Sessions to Silly Scott and Seasonal Songs, there’s so much happening in the Winter Lodge. There will even be a New Year's Eve party in there too!

What’s more, the Winter Lodge is available for corporate hire, so if you’re still stuck for where to take the team this Christmas, look no further …

LODGE LATES Enjoy a party atmosphere in the Winter Lodge every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas. Tuck into a festive cocktail and revel in the sounds of 90s pop, soul and funk.

Our Lodge Lates will kick off on Saturday 26 November and will continue until Friday 23 December, from 6pm – 11pm. Ages 18+ only. Tickets cost £10pp and include one drink token. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. For more information or to book, please visit www.queenshotelportsmouth.com/whats-on/lodge-lates/

SUNDAY SESSIONS The ever-popular Sunday Sessions are set to continue in the Winter Lodge every Sunday from 12pm – 5pm. Each week, we will bring you live music from fantastic local acts, as well as a selection of festive food and drinks to warm the cockles. Sit back, relax and celebrate Sunday with us.

Sunday 27 November, featuring Becky White

Sunday 4 December, featuring Emiliyah

Sunday 11 December, featuring Amba Tremain

Sunday 18 December, featuring Martyn James

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, and include one drink token. Tickets are non- refundable and non-transferable. For more information or to book, please visit: www.queenshotelportsmouth.com/whats-on

SILLY SCOTT The lovable Silly Scott is returning to the Winter Lodge, so get ready to have a truly magical time this Christmas. A favourite with youngsters as well as mums and dads, Silly Scott will be providing plenty of festive fun for everyone. We’ve heard that Santa Claus may also make a guest appearance, but shhhh…don’t tell anyone!