Have a Lovely Christmas Time onboard the LCT 7074 and at the D-Day Story

Published: 20th November 2022 13:52

Be transported into the festive spirit at the D-Day Story, with Christmas events hosted onboard the last surviving Landing Craft Tank (LCT) 7074, which transported men and tanks across the English channel.

Visitors to the popular museum, run by Portsmouth City Council, will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Christmas-themed events that are either free or included in the price of a museum ticket.

Friday 25 November 2022 5pm to 8pm

Festive evening opening with Christmas choir concert

A festive evening opening of The D-Day Story, which will include:

After-dark tours of LCT 7074, from 5pm-7pm.

Festive drinks and nibbles.

Pop-up exhibition from local artist Neil Marshall.

A Christmas concert onboard LCT 7074 from special guests Raise Your Voice Choir, from 7pm to 7.45pm.

Booking: Requires a museum ticket. To secure your place email theddaystory@portsmouthcc.gov.uk, or ring 023 9288 2555. There will be limited spaces available for walk-ins on the day.

Sunday 27 November 2022 11am - 4pm

Neil Marshall: Mini-exhibition and 'meet the artist' day

The D-Day Story will host local artist Neil Marshall, exhibiting some of his work, giving a talk, and selling his prints in the jam-packed museum shop.

Neil will be available from 11am-1pm to meet customers and chat about his techniques and inspiration, and he will also be delivering a talk at 1pm. To view some of his work, visit neilmarshallart.co.uk.

Booking: The exhibition and shop are free to enter, no ticket or booking required. Just drop in.

Saturday 3 December 2022 10am - 3pm

Marvellous models and Christmas quiz

See military warships, tanks, planes, cars, and ships brought to life through the handmade models of South Coast Modellers. Visitors can participate in the Christmas quiz, where the correct answers will lead to hidden toys.

Booking: Requires a museum ticket, which can be purchased on the day.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "There are fantastic events being held at The D-Day Story in the leadup to Christmas this year. The events not only celebrate Portsmouth's rich history but also give a platform to modern art and culture. There's such a wide variety that I'm sure everyone will find something they enjoy."

