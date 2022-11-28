Oh come all ye craft lovers

Published: 28th November 2022 16:11

Craft lovers are in for a treat as the Portsmouth City Council's Hotwalls Christmas Market will be bringing the festive feel on Saturday 3 December and Sunday 4 December from 10am to 4pm, and this year it's set to be bigger and better than ever.

The market is free for all to attend and is the perfect opportunity to shop for local, handmade gifts. There is an opportunity for visitors to chat to local artists in their open studios, visit the Trader's Keep artisan market in the Round Tower and support local traders by shopping a range of prints, jewellery, ceramics, homeware and more at the market stalls, as well as a Christmas trail for the kids. Dogs are welcome too.

There will also be live music from the Victory Brass Band as well as two solo artists, Will Tierney and James and the Giant Beat. Food and drink will be available from The Canteen café, as well as guest food vendors. The market is wheelchair and mobility scooter accessible.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said, "It's fantastic to see the return of the ever-popular Hotwalls Christmas Market. This is a great opportunity for people to support local artists and traders, and to enjoy a feel-good, festive day out with family and friends."

Other Christmas celebrations throughout the city include the Portsmouth Christmas Market running until 24 December in Commercial Road for festive treats such as German sausages and glühwein. The Love Southsea Market will run in Palmerston Road every weekend throughout December for glorious gift ideas from local makers. Discover Portsmouth's brilliant independent shops and eateries for something special and enjoy festive skating, whatever the weather at Portsmouth on Ice, open from 26 November to 8 January in Guildhall Square.

The Hotwalls Studios is easily reached by public transport: The Hard Interchange is a short walk away and offers bus, rail and coach links and a connection to the city’s Park & Ride. Please walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport where possible.

The city’s historic fortifications have been transformed into thirteen working studios where artists and designer-makers start and grow their creative ventures in an environment of mutual support, creativity and innovation.

Any budding artists and makers are encouraged to get in touch to register their interest in the Hotwalls Studios and will be sent an application form when any studios become available. They can also let you know about other spaces in the city and surrounding area.

For more information visit https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/hotwalls-studios-christmas-market-p2122931

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.