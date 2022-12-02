HAF Fun Pompey set to be a cracker this Christmas!

Published: 2nd December 2022 14:50

The hugely popular Holiday Activities and Food programme is back again for its winter programme, from 17-23 December, for children and young people aged 5-11 and 11-16.

HAF Fun Pompey, started in 2021 by Portsmouth City Council, aims to encourage children to eat healthily, be active and develop new skills and hobbies whilst not in school by attending different holiday clubs during the Easter, summer, and Christmas breaks. This year, the programme is even more important for families due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The programme is funded through the Department for Education HAF initiative, so children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals and families who have been referred by a professional service can attend the events free of charge. There are also pay-as-you-go spaces to allow all children in the city to benefit from the enriching programme.

Each event is at least four hours long and will always include a nutritious meal, helping to relieve pressures for parents and guardians over the festive period.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "HAF Fun Pompey is an incredible initiative that is making a huge impact in Portsmouth, especially in the current climate. HAF never fails to provide an enriching and enjoyable programme for children, young people, and families.

"I hope many families can use the programme to relieve pressures this winter and provide children and young adults with exciting opportunities to develop new talents, discover new dreams and most importantly, have fun!"

The council is working with 27 providers this winter, to ensure there is a wide range of activities suitable for every child, depending on their age, ability, and interest.

To attend any HAF Fun Pompey activities and event sessions, children must be booked on by their parents and carers. Bookings for the winter programme are now live. Spaces are limited, please book your place now to avoid disappointment.



For a full list of providers, details of how to book a session and to sign-up for the HAF Fun Pompey newsletter visit www.pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey

If you'd like to speak to someone about the programme or have any questions, please email HAF@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Keep up to date with the latest information, follow FamilyLifePompey on Facebook.

For advice and support with the cost of living, visit Portsmouth City Council's cost of living hub at portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving or call the dedicated helpline on 023 9284 1047.

