Property to sell? Nesbits are looking for properties for their upcoming Public Auction.

Published: 12th January 2023 15:35

Frustrated with slow property sales? We are looking for property for our first Public Auction this year in March (location to be announced). Get in touch if you have properties in need of renovation or investment.

Ideal for vacant houses and flats in need of modernisation, larger houses for conversion, buildings in flats, residential/commercial/investment, shops with flats, sites for development, garages, properties with problems.

Contact our team to discuss the benefits of selling by Public Auction. Tel: 023 9286 4321. Email: info@nesbits.co.uk

We can set you free!

