https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Sign Up for Connecting Portsmouth our new Weekly Newsletter

Published: 16th February 2021 11:06

 

'Connecting Portsmouth' the weekly newsletter from AboutMyArea and Island CityLiving launches this Sunday

AboutMyArea Portsmouth is updated daily, bringing you news and information from across our city. It is free to access and provides you with uninterrupted coverage of the community information and stories that matter to you.

We also provide links to information and news across our Island City Living social media pages, as well as running competitions and campaigns.

In case you miss any of our content we are now delighted to bring you a weekly roundup of all that has happened and a preview of what's to come in our weekly newsletter, Connecting Portsmouth

The Newsletter will be sent directly to your email inbox every Sunday, all you need to do to receive it, is sign up using the link below:

Sign Up Here

Registration takes just a few moments, then look out for a confirmation email in your inbox. Click on the link and you're all signed up!

Previous subscribers to the AboutMyArea newsletter should now receive the Connecting Portsmouth newsletter, but if not you might need to re-register using the Sign Up Here link.

We hope you enjoy this latest addition to our service.

The AboutMyArea / Island City Living team.

 


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Newsletters | Charity News | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies