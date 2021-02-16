Sign Up for Connecting Portsmouth our new Weekly Newsletter

Published: 16th February 2021 11:06

'Connecting Portsmouth' the weekly newsletter from AboutMyArea and Island CityLiving launches this Sunday

AboutMyArea Portsmouth is updated daily, bringing you news and information from across our city. It is free to access and provides you with uninterrupted coverage of the community information and stories that matter to you.

We also provide links to information and news across our Island City Living social media pages, as well as running competitions and campaigns.

In case you miss any of our content we are now delighted to bring you a weekly roundup of all that has happened and a preview of what's to come in our weekly newsletter, Connecting Portsmouth.

The Newsletter will be sent directly to your email inbox every Sunday, all you need to do to receive it, is sign up using the link below:

Sign Up Here

Registration takes just a few moments, then look out for a confirmation email in your inbox. Click on the link and you're all signed up!

Previous subscribers to the AboutMyArea newsletter should now receive the Connecting Portsmouth newsletter, but if not you might need to re-register using the Sign Up Here link.

We hope you enjoy this latest addition to our service.

The AboutMyArea / Island City Living team.





