Photo of the Month Photo of the Month for November 2021 Published: 7th December 2021 15:14 Photo of the Month for November 2021 November brought light to the City of Portsmouth in the form of spectacular sunrises and sunsets and the wonderful We Shine Portsmouth - the free festival of light brought to us by Portsmouth Creates. Our November photo galleries are dominated by the theme of light and what better way to brighten up what is often a dark month. It was tricky finding a winner as we were inundated once again with your with photos, so a massive thank you to all those who snapped and shared. And so to the winner...we are delighted to announce that the Photo of the Month Competition winner for November is... Issie Treacher!!!! Well done Issie, you will receive an Island City Mug as your prize for taking this very colourful and heart-warming photograph.

We chose Issie's shot as our winner because it perfectly encapsulates the We Shine experience. The City was given a whole new look as night descended and the light shows lit up the night skies. The festival attracted hundreds of families who enjoyed this unique experience and Issie's shot just sums it up perfectly.

