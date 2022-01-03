https://analytics.google.
Photo of the Month for December 2021

Published: 3rd January 2022 09:42

 Photo of the Month for December 2021

When we started our Photo of the Month competition in January 2021, little did we know just how many of you would take up the challenge and submit your photos. We have received close to 2000 of your amazing shots of Portsmouth and have thoroughly enjoyed sharing these with our followers on this website, across social media and via our mobile app. A massive thank you and well done to all who have taken part and we cannot wait to see what you manage to capture in 202.

 Our final winner of 2021, and recipient of the much sought after Island City Living mug is...Mike Stephens!!

We chose this shot as there so many layers to appreciate; the silhouetted tree in the foreground and those in the background; the field partially covered by the early morning mist; the glow of the sunrise behind the clouds, each combining to create a beautiful image.

