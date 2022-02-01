Photo of the Month for January 2022

A new year and a new round of monthly photo galleries and competitions. January's galleries were full of beautiful sunrises, sunsets and views of the water. We also had shots of Portsmouth's iconic buildings, old and new, and shots that reflect the urban landscape. Thank you to all those who contributed, we loved viewing and sharing your images.

Our winning photo for January was this very different view of Old Portsmouth and beyond taken by Sharon Ellis, an Island City Living mug will be winging its way to you very soon....

We loved this shot. Taken through the secondary lens of a fence/gate, it has a telescopic feel and has so much packed into it. It captures Old Portsmouth's unique blend of old and new buildings, with a hint of its sea fishing history. As is often the case, the Spinnaker Tower also manages to photo bomb!