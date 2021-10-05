Photo of the Month for September 2021
|Published: 5th October 2021 18:32
Photo of the Month for September 2021
When we started our monthly galleries back in January we didn't think we would get many photos each month and wondered if it would last more than two or three months before people got bored with it. So, to be able to say that in September alone we had over 120 contributions is remarkable and we cannot thank you enough for sharing your images of Portsmouth and helping us celebrate all that is good about our cit. Once more you have found new angles and different views of Portsmouth, using the abundant and changing natural light, as well as clever use of manufactured light to enhance local landmarks, features and nature.
With so many photos to choose from this month, our task in choosing a winner was made extra hard. However, after much deliberation we chose this incredible shot from our September winner......Rachel Grimes!!!
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.