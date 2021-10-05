Portsmouth

Weekly Gallery Photo of the Month for September 2021 Published: 5th October 2021 18:32 Photo of the Month for September 2021 When we started our monthly galleries back in January we didn't think we would get many photos each month and wondered if it would last more than two or three months before people got bored with it. So, to be able to say that in September alone we had over 120 contributions is remarkable and we cannot thank you enough for sharing your images of Portsmouth and helping us celebrate all that is good about our cit. Once more you have found new angles and different views of Portsmouth, using the abundant and changing natural light, as well as clever use of manufactured light to enhance local landmarks, features and nature. With so many photos to choose from this month, our task in choosing a winner was made extra hard. However, after much deliberation we chose this incredible shot from our September winner......Rachel Grimes!!! We chose this shot as it's one of those 'blink and you'll miss it' images. The sky and clouds half in day light, still blue and white, and the other half bathed in the orange glow of sunset. The different cloud formations add texture, and we also loved the silhouettes created and especially the seagull perched on top of the HMS Trident Memorial!