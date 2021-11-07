https://analytics.google.
Photo of the Month for October 2021

Published: 7th November 2021 16:28

We received 85 photos in October, another amazing haul of Portsmouth images. From pictures of the moon to the underside of a toadstool, from the Red Arrows flying past Spinnaker Tower to a cow taking a rest in a field, we loved looking at the creative ways you managed to capture the diversity our great city.
 
Thank you to all our contributors for bringing vibrancy and art to our website and social media pages.

And so to the winner, never an easy decision, but the winning shot for October was taken by....Vicky Stovell.
Well done Vicky, we'll be in touch so we can deliver your Island City Living mug for taking this stunner... 
 
 
We get lots of great shots of the sea but this one really captures the beauty and energy of the waves crashing in on the beach. We also loved the colour of the sky, which looks ablaze under the clouds. A dramatic shot that reminds us of how lucky we are to live on the South Coast
 
 
 

 

 

 

